Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 10 – May 11, 2023

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, becoming north-northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East-northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night -Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night -Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Wednesday-A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.