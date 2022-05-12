Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Rain and snow showers, mainly before 10 am. High near 53. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph becoming south 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph and decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.