Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 12, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77.