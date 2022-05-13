Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming west at 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
