Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming west at 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.