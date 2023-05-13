Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 13, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.