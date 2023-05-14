Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 14, 2023

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East-northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night– Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 76.