Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sponsor

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.