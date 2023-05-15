Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 15, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.