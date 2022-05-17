Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with a west southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.