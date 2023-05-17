Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night– A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.