Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 18, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. East-northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.