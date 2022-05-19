Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 19, 2022

May 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers are possible this afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Very windy, with a west southwest wind of 17 to 27 mph increasing to 27 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 17 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.