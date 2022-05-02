Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Monday – Isolated showers before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after 3 am, mixing with snow after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind around 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then scattered rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.