Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for may 2, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.