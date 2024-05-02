Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 2, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south-southeast wind of 14 to 19 mph, becoming south of 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Windy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.