Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.