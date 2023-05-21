Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.