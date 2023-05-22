Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 22, 2023

Today – Areas of smoke before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South-southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.