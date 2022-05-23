Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph and decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.