Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 23, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind becoming west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy.

Saturday– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.