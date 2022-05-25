Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sponsor

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Memorial Day – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.