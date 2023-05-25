Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 25, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46.

Memorial Day – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.