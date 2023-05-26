Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 26, 2023

Today – Isolated showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West-southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Memorial Day – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.