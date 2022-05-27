Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 27, 2022

May 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night– A slight chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then rain showers are likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.