Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 27, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Memorial Day – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.