Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the @National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast at 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.