Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 28, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West-southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night– A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night– A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Saturday-A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.