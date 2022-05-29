Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 29, 2022

May 29, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 8 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.