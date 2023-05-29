Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 29, 2023

Memorial Day – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East-southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.