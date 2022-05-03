Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 2 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sponsor

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.