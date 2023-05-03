Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 3, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west-southwest at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.