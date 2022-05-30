Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 30, 2022

May 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Memorial Day – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast at 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.