Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 30, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind coming south at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.