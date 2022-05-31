Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 7 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 7 am and 8 am, then scattered rain showers after 8 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.