Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 31, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Scattered showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Low around 45. West-northwest winds around ten mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then a chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. High near 62. East-northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Low around 49. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.