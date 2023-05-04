Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 4, 2023

Today – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west-southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.