Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 5, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Thursday– Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy.