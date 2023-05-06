Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 6, 2023

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 10 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then isolated showers between 10 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Isolated showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.