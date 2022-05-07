Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 7, 2022

May 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 1 am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph and decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming east at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday -Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.