Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 7, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light south-southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming north in the evening.

Wednesday – Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.