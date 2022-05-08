Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 8, 2022

May 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming northeast at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.