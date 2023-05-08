Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 8, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night– A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night– A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.