Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming east northeast at 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest at 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow showers after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph becoming south at 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.