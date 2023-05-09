Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for May 9, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 7 to 16 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming north-northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.