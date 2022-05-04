Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for My 4, 2022

May 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before 9 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 am and noon, then scattered rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Wednesday Night– Scattered showers before 9 pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.