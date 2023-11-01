Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 1, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 17 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.