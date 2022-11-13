Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 13, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. East-northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values are as low as zero. North-northeast wind around 8 mph, becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 7 mph, becoming north-northeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 26.