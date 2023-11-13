Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 13, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 56. West-southwest winds of 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Southwest winds around 8 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.