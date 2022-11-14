Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 14, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 13 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind is 9 to 11 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.