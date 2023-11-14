Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 14, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. West-southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.